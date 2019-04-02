5 to start your day

RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Surrey, third pedestrian crash in the Lower Mainland since Sunday and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 2.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to two vehicles, in what appears to have been a T-bone crash. See more >

2. Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

The man, in his 20s, remains in custody. His name will not be released unless charges are laid. See more >

3. Man in his 60s dies after pedestrian crash in Vancouver, third collision in region

Police said in a statement that evening that the man was hit by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street. See more >

4. Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

No structures are at risk but the fire is “highly visible” from the city. See more >

5. White Rock Pride Society ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

The president of the White Rock Pride Society says his organization feels discriminated against because the Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Parish will not rent its community centre to the society for an upcoming Pride event. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.