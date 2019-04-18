5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday April 18.

1. Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. See more >

2. Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek deemed suspicious

The death of May Cunningham, 52, found in the riverfront area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park early on March 22 is being considered suspicious and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. See more >

3. Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups. See more >

4. Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Giving pharmacists an incentive to speak with patients about vaccines could drastically decrease the number of people hit with the flu each year, according to a new study. See more >

5. RCMP locate missing Colony Farm psychiatric patient

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on April 10 just before 10 p.m. See more >

Just Posted

Party bus safety rules now in place

Maple Ridge family can now step back

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailing

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Up to 70 mm of rain expected to fall across the Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region Thursday

Maple Ridge Car Free Day new in June

Combines three events into one in downtown

Four-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed Wednesday to clear accident

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

