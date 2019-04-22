5 to start your day

Gas prices soar to new heights, no major incidents at Vancouver’s 4/20, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 22.

1. Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit 172.9 cents a litre

The price at the pump hit another record last weekend, and one analyst expects it to go up even more by as early as mid-week. See more >

2. ‘No major incidents’ at Vancouver’s 4/20 event, police say

Mayor Kennedy Stewart has said this will be the last year the mass smoke-up will take place as a “protest.” See more >

3. B.C. ‘reviewing options’ for removing city councillors convicted of crimes

Pitt Meadows City Hall has been lobbying for changes after then-councillor David Murray was convicted of sexual assault in 2017 and not required to resign. See more >

4. VIDEO: Nearly 40 people hurt after Aldergrove deck collapses

Mounties continue to investigate what caused the deck to break during a wedding celebration. One person had been airlifted to hospital. See more >

5. VIDEO: Massive Vaisakhi parade floods Surrey streets

The annual Lower Mainland event is one of the biggest Vaisakhi parades in the world. See more >

