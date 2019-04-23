5 to start your day

Gas prices continue to remain high, torched SUV in Vancouver linked to shooting and more

Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 23.

1. Langley Anti-SOGI activist slams ban on dad speaking out about transgender son’s case

The 14-year-old, identified as AB in court documents to maintain anonymity, asked the court to prevent his father, identified as CD, from giving interviews or speaking to social media groups about the case. See more >

2. Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit $1.72 a litre

The cheapest gas as of Monday in B.C. was 125.9 cents per litre in Dawson Creek. See more >

3. New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a new commemorative loonie today meant to mark what it calls a key milestone for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and two-spirited people in the country. See more >

4. Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

On Monday, police said they have seized a white Dodge Durango that had been set on fire and found near West 22nd Avenue and Yew Street around midnight on the day of the shooting. See more >

5. Loud jets are annoying Sumas residents, town’s mayor says

Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen wrote a letter to Abbotsford council at the end of March asking the city and the airport to consider what can be done to decrease the noise from jets flying out of YXX. See more >

