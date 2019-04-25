5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, April 25.

1. Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse

A number of people remain in hospital after last weekend’s deck collapse that left close to 40 people injured. See more >

2. ‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

In her report Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the country’s approach in its war on drugs has criminalized and stigmatized drug users – arresting and punishing them – instead of treating the current state of drug use as what is ultimately a health issue. See more >

The federal government has said they won't change any drug policy time and time again. But Henry says she believes B.C. can do more.

" Law enforcement and health officials recognize that BC cannot arrest its way out of the overdose crisis." pic.twitter.com/SLK3LScEZr — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) April 24, 2019

3. ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from Abbotsford pig farm, SPCA says

Video allegedly shot at an Abbotsford pig farm that shows the corpses of dead piglets among live animals “raises alarm bells” and will trigger an investigation, according to the B.C. SPCA. See more >

4. Busy days continue on BC Ferries routes

Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings were 100 per cent full Thursday morning, and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m. See more >

5. SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The animal shelter was alerted to the kittens when a passerby heard sounds coming from the dumpster located inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific Street on Friday, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday. See more >