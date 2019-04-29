5 to start your day

One woman arrested after another woman stabbed, arrest at a big protest in Abbotsford, and more

Animal rights supporters stage a protest at Excelsior Hog Farms in Abbotsford on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 29.

1. Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen-to-Swartz-Bay route

More disruptions for BC Ferries, after multiple days of high winds causing one vessel to hit a dock and be pulled from the run. See more >

2. VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Hundreds showed up at the farm early Sunday morning to protest, after footage was released that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals. See more >

BREAKING: Bus loads of protestors have arrived at Excelsior Hog Farm in #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/IR06CY7YR4 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) April 28, 2019

3. VIDEO: One woman stabbed, another in custody in Abbotsford

Few details so far about what led to a 36-year-old woman being airlifted to hospital and a 20-year-old woman under arrest. See more >

4. Homicide team called in after body found in New Westminster

One man was killed and another arrested after a shooting in the 600 block of East Columbia. See more >

5. Kwantlen music students looking elsewhere because of budget tightening, student leader says

The applications to transfer follow a decision last month to freeze admissions, despite outcry from students and instructors. See more >

