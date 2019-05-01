5 to start your day

Former Abbotsford Heat player charged in alleged baby snatching, Travis Selje remembered and more

Former B.C. hockey player Giffen Nyren has been charged in connection to an alleged baby snatching in Kelowna. (Kamloops This Week)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, May 1.

1. Former Abbotsford Heat player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when Harold Clarkson Nyren allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park. The charges have yet to be proven in court. See more >

2. Transgender inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Hayden Patterson, in her early 20s, says the behaviour contract she signed when she was transferred to Alouette Correctional Centre for Women is discriminatory because she’s subject to tougher behaviour requirements than other female prisoners. See more >

3. Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

At around 9 p.m. on May 3, 2017, Travis Malcolm Selje (pronounced SELL-yay) was on his way home from a soccer practice when a speeding Cadillac slammed into his Honda Prelude, which was stopped at a red light, heading east. See more >

4. Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera. See more >

5. Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

The rebates, announced in the last Liberal budget, will take up to $5,000 off the cost of electric vehicles, and $2,500 off plug-in hybrids, but they apply only to cars that cost less than $45,000. See more >

