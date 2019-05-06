Student vaping is a concern for the Cowichan Valley Board of Education. (Black Press file)

5 to start your day

Surrey council to consider restricting vape shops, Prince Harry and Meghan have their baby, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, May 6.

1. ‘Strength comes in numbers’: Homeless camp slowly growing near Abbotsford MCC

It’s shy of what one might call a “tent city,” but a congregation of tents has been gathering next to the site of Abbotsford’s former homeless encampment. See more >

2. Surrey council to consider restrictions on vape shops

Councillor Steven Pettigrew has asked staff to consider restrictions or an outright ban. See more >

3. Police incident blocks traffic in South Surrey

Drivers being re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue. See more >

4. White Rock beach to reopen next month following last winter’s violent storm

More than 500 tons of logs and debris have had to be removed from East Beach. See more >

5. A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

No name yet for the child who is now seventh in line to the throne. See more >

Pakistani waiter finds fame as ‘Game of Thrones’ look-alike

Maple Ridge girl invited to Team Canada camp

Muzzolini one of five Whitecaps prospects for U17 soccer team

PHOTOS: The sun has set on another successful Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands took in the show over the weekend

Pitt Meadows air show taking off

June 1 event features Fraser Blues and growing number of acts

Music marathon coming to Memorial Peace Park

The concert is a fundraiser for the Garibaldi music program

Maple Ridge boxer wins national championship

Fighter Sabri Faruk moving up in the sport

A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

Major housing development planned on Indigenous land in heart of Vancouver

The Squamish Nation will build about 3,000 housing units

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

