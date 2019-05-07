5 to start your day

New Westminster to move Begbie statue, couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, May 7.

1. Statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ to be removed from courthouse in New Westminster

City councillors voted 4-2 on Monday to remove the statue of Matthew Begbie, to be moved to a new location. See more >

2. Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Justice Frits Verhoeven convicted common-law couple Jeremy Sean Eddy and Jacqueline Lee Peintinger of unlawful confinement in the case of a quadriplegic man who sought to hire the woman for sex on New Year’s Day in 2018. See more >

3. Gas price hikes another obstacle for Lower Mainland’s Volunteer Cancer Drivers

“We’re running more or less hand to mouth,” said George Garrett, one of the founders of the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, a non-profit that organizes almost 200 volunteer drivers along with a crew of 13 volunteer dispatchers. See more >

4. Bear may have caused fire that destroyed Pitt Meadows barn

It’s not possible to say conclusively what happened, but firefighters know the fire started in the chicken coop, where there was a heat lamp to keep the chicks warm. See more >

5. Chilliwack ‘natural person’ tax scam teacher loses at BC Court of Appeal

Almost three years ago, Russell Porisky was sentenced to four years in jail and he was handed fines of just under $260,000 for teaching the debunked “natural person” theory. See more >

