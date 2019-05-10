Items seized by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. during the ‘Para Bellum’ probe include suspected cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax and fentanyl. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 10.

1. Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

“After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer Transit system,” Cst. Josh Harms said Thursday. See more >

2. B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations have been administered to children and youth since B.C. launched pop-up clinics in schools and cities last month, B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix reported. See more >

3. 59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Arrests and charges stem from a 30-day project, dubbed Para Bellum, which happened throughout March, involving the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford Police. See more >

4. Traumatized woman wants answers after seeing bear carcass at Mission landfill

“As I’m pulling in, I saw the conservation officers pulling in with a trailer on the back. So I watched them and they go and dump a baby cub into a pile of landfill. It was really upsetting to see,” Breanna Kettlewell said. See more >

5. Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

B.C.’s unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent, marking the lowest in the country. See more >

Just Posted

10 Ridge Meadows RCMP officers named to Alexa’s Team

Recognized for efforts to reduce impaired driving

141-year-old weather record broken in Pitt Meadows

Strong ridge of high pressure over the B.C. coast led to multiple new daily high temperature records

New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Dedication for Maple Ridge mother, Girl Guide leader refurbished after falling from stump

West Coast Express late rolling into Maple Ridge Friday

Freight caused delays, said TransLink

Maple Ridge Christian takes on classic love story Beauty and the Beast

Production runs until May 11

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

