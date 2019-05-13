Two Air Ambulance helicopters were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 near 264 Street in Aldergrove. Shane MacKichan photo

5 to start your day

Serious crash on Highway 1, IHIT to share news on death of Surrey teen and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, May 13.

1. Freeway reopened after serious crash in Aldergrove

A crash near 264 Street closed Highway 1 westbound for several hours Sunday afternoon. One eyewitness said it appeared a pickup truck had gone into the ditch, trapping two people inside. Firefighters extricated the pair and they were then airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition. See more >

2. Langley Township foot-dragging on marijuana sales, applicant complains

After years of battling to legalize marijuana, activist Randy Caine wants a permit to sell it in Langley Township under new laws that allow recreational use.

But his application to sell marijuana from his Hempyz store has hit a snag, Caine said, the result of what he believes to be foot-dragging by the municipality. See more >

3. IHIT to share ‘significant developments’ in South Surrey torched-SUV investigation

Bhavkiran Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey. See more >

4. Public’s needed to find missing 90-year-old Vancouver man

Vancouver police are asking the public to help locate Donald Wright, who was last seen leaving his home near Drake Street and Pacific Boulevard around 5 p.m. on May 11. See more >

5. Man detained after vehicle rollover in Surrey

Witnesses say the man was not seriously injured when police took him away after the crash. See more >

