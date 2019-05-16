5 to start your day

Man pleads guilty to 2017 house-party shooting in Abbotsford, Langley skateboarder takes on the world and more

Police were on the scene of a shooting in the area of Beaver Street and Seal Way on March 17, 2017. A man has now pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to the incident. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

1. Man pleads guilty to 2017 house-party shooting in Abbotsford

Stephen Tomac, 28, entered the guilty pleas on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack to one count of aggravated assault and one count of using a firearm to commit an offence. See more >

2. Surrey man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

The ruling comes today in the case of Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act in September 2014 with driving while prohibited. See more >

3. Langley skateboarder takes on the world

Matt Phillips won’t be hard to spot at the world freestyle skateboard championships. At 6’7” the 24-year-old Langley man towers over most competitors. Phillips will be representing Langley and Canada at the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships at the Cloverdale Rodeo that begins Friday (May 17). See more >

4. Four bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

Conservation officers said as bears emerge from “torpor” – a period of inactivity that allows them to survive with little food – there’s not a lot of natural food available to them. He added they start looking for high-calorie food sources, such as beehives, chicken feed, household garbage, pet food and bird feeders. See more >

5. RCMP confirm dramatic fire in downtown Chilliwack was drug lab

RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said Wednesday that he could confirm chemicals were removed from the destroyed building on the corner of Nowell Street, and an investigation is now being considered under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. See more >

