Kearney Funeral Services entered a special bed this year. The rider set herself up in a casket. (Samantha Anderson)

5 to start your day

Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 5, Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual street race and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 17.

1. Fatal crash on Coquihalla closes highway for hours

One person is dead and a number of others were injured in a mutli-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday evening. See more >

2. B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

New Democrat House Leader Mike Farnworth told the legislature that Clerk Craig James has retired with a “non-financial” settlement. See more >

3. Man nearly run over by his own SUV at Port Moody boat launch

A man walked away with minor injuries after he jumped off his boat when his SUV and trailer it was attached to rolled backwards down the boat launch and into the water. See more >

4. Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

With recent gas prices in the Lower Mainland and Victoria topping $1.70 per litre, it’s no surprise big savings are to be had in going electric, so long as you can afford the higher prices compared to gas-fueled options. See more >

5. Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual bed races

The annual Cloverdale bed races, a tradition since 1977, sees teams of people hurtle someone down 176A Street in a bed frame for glory, a year’s worth of bragging rights, and coveted trophies such as the Bed Pan or the Chamber Pot. See more >

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s North Alouette Regional Greenway expands

Metro buys ‘ecologically rich piece of land’

Helping children, and fighting cancer fuel Maple Ridge top citizen

Jan Hickman helped start Canuck Place Children’s Hospice

WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Maple Ridge woman missing since May 9

Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Seven-foot boa constrictor briefly on the loose in a Fraser Valley neighbourhood

Nearby residents warned ‘Copper’ was missing but was quickly found in a bucket

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

