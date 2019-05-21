The corgis often took breaks from the race to chase other competitors around the sodden arena. (Grace Kennedy/Cloverdale Reporter)

5 to start your day

Corgis put on a show at the Cloverdale Rodeo, family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras remembers him and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 17.

1. Corgis race in first-ever Cloverdale Rodeo competition

The Cloverdale Rodeo welcomed a new kind of competition to its longstanding roughstock events this year: corgi races

The idea for competition, which saw excitable corgis pitted against each other in a race of speed and mental readiness, came from general manager Mike MacSorley who is the proud owner of Lou. See more >

2. Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in Abbotsford after a fire forced him out of a home in which he had barricaded himself for more than three hours.

Const. Jody Thomas said when police arrived at the home, they found out that a man who was inside the home was breaching his court-ordered conditions to have no contact with a woman inside and to not go to her home. See more >

3. Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

The family is “not doing good,” father Larry Forseth said.

“We are taking it very badly,” he said. “He was way too young …. It’s a horrible thing to lose your child and he was a very special child. And we are a very close family.” See more >

4. Hungry bear takes snack from Maple Ridge kitchen

April Migneault got home from work Sunday evening and found that a bear had been in her kitchen and stole some chips.

She had left the back deck door open to let some air in as the temperature reached 24.2 C outside Sunday, according to Environment Canada, as recorded at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport on the Victoria Day long weekend. See more >

5. Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

Concerned British Columbians are hoping a petition urging B.C. Wildfire Services to implement a full fire ban will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The ‘Keep B.C. Green Full Fire Ban Now’ petition was created on Change.org recently. See more >

