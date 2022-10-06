Chilliwack Common is a collaborative beer made by six craft breweries in Chilliwack. (Submitted by Old Yale Brewing)

Chilliwack Common is a collaborative beer made by six craft breweries in Chilliwack. (Submitted by Old Yale Brewing)

6-pack of Chilliwack craft breweries collaborate on beer for charity

All profits from ‘Chilliwack Common’ lager will go to Chilliwack Park Society

Six craft breweries in Chilliwack have come together to make a collaboration brew.

The new lager, called Chilliwack Common, was released on Oct. 1 by Old Yale Brewing, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, Flashback Brewing and Sidekick Brewing.

What’s more is that all profits from this unified beer go directly towards Chilliwack Park Society.

“Six breweries came together to create our version of a California Common… that’s not so common,” said Old Yale brewmaster Nick Fengler.

“This golden lager is mildly hoppy and absolutely brimming with toasted malt and caramel malt flavour. It’s light, refreshing, flavourful and an excellent way to bring the Chilliwack craft beer community together while supporting such a great cause.”

Chilliwack Common is available in 473ml four-packs at Old Yale Chilliwack, online for local delivery, and in Chilliwack private liquor stores. Or, find it on tap at Old Yale Chilliwack, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, Flashback Brewing and Sidekick Brewing.

For more about the new Chilliwack Common beer, go to oldyalebrewing.com/chilliwack-common.

READ MORE: Beer of the Year award goes to Old Yale Brewing Co.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerchilliwackCraft beerCraft Breweriesfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Fraser Valley cornfield after weeks on the run

Just Posted

From left to right: Gwen O’Connell, Mike Manion, Bryce Casidy, Janis Elkerton, Jag Parmar, Bob Meachen, and Brad Perrie, spoke on topics ranging from climate change to RCMP detachments in Wednesday’s all candidates meeting. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Pitt Meadows council hopefuls get together for first time at all candidates meeting

Norah Theilade, a volunteer at the Intergenerational Garden, with Dylan Meunier, Natasha Oaknan and Madisyn Bolognese, Grade 3 students at Eric Langton elementary. (The News files)
Maple Ridge garden wins $5,000 in nationwide contest

Two suspects were apprehended by customers and mall security. (Special to The News)
Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall

Maple Ridge election signs can be seen on public property around the community. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge councils of the future have to do better than those of the past

Pop-up banner image