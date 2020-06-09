Abbotsford Agrifair offering mini donut drive-thru

Popular item will be available from June 19 to 21 at the fairgrounds

A mini donut drive-thru will be offered by Abbotsford Agrifair organizers later this month. (Facebook photo)

The status of the 2020 Abbotsford Agrifair may be uncertain, but one thing fair devotees will not miss this year is the event’s popular mini donuts.

Agrifair organizers announced plans to offer the treat as a drive-thru item from June 19 to 21 at the fairgrounds site. Donuts must be pre-purchased online and there will be no on-site sales.

Donuts will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with pre-purchase ticket information being released soon. According to the Facebook post promoting the donuts, sales from the items will help raise money for Agrifair’s next big announcement.

As for the fair itself, organizers have not yet released any updates or details on the event, which is scheduled to occur from July 31 to Aug. 2.

The PNE released a statement on April 18 stating the events will be smaller and protocols may be different, but they have new ideas to run the event in the COVID-19 era. The PNE was scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to Sept. 7.

The Chilliwack Fair announced on April 24 that they will continue with a digital version of the event.

Agrifair organizers released a sign last month stating that they are “Still Working on a Plan”, but have not yet provided any additional details.

