Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin
Rick Chong pumpkin

Expert Abbotsford pumpkin carver Rick Chong is at it again this year, creating both whimsical and heart-warming contributions for Halloween.

Chong’s intricately carved creations this year include a tribute to fallen Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young, 55, who was assaulted in Nelson on July 16 and died in hospital three days later.

In 2018, Chong paid tribute to Const. John Davidson – who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017 at the age of 53 – and the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, whose bus was involved in a collision in April of that year, resulting in the deaths of 16 people.

RELATED: Abbotsford police officer remembered for sense of humour after dying following off-duty assault

RELATED: Intricately carved pumpkins pay tribute to John Davidson and Humboldt tragedies

Chong carves 30 pumpkins every year and displays them outside his home at #34-3087 Immel St., where he also collects donations for the Run for the Cure breast cancer event.

The pumpkins are set up in the afternoon and are lit up when it begins to get dark.

Among the carvings in this year’s display are Scooby-Doo, Jack Nicholson as The Joker, the logo from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, and Stitch from the animated film Lilo and Stitch.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Halloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland discusses Project Domino Effect at a press conference in February. (THE NEWS files)
Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Maple Ridge’s Tammy Clark shared this picture of a lone tree – bright red, orange, and yellow– popped against the partially snow covered mountain peaks in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A few thousand pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank by the younger students at Meadowridge School this month. (Meadowridge School/Special to The News)
Meadowridge students build ‘huge’ wall against hunger

Private Maple Ridge school collects thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the food bank

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Maestro Otto Tausk. (Photo: vancouversymphony.ca)
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

‘Rapidly growing jackpot’ for VSO’s 50/50 draw as they go online with TheConcertHall.ca

Most Read