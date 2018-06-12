Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

While U.S. President Donald Trump continues to fire angry words at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade and tariffs, other Americans are using the hashtag #ThankCanada to support their neighbours.

It gained popularity Monday on social media, with users showing their appreciation for Canada’s arts, food and general kindness.

Canadian businesses are digesting the industry ramifications of the cross-border tariff war that erupted last week, with Trump announcing that the U.S. will slap tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and Trudeau firing back with $16.6-billion worth of “dollar-for-dollar” countermeasures on goods ranging from playing cards to yogurt.

READ MORE: Chilliwack dairy farmer responds to Trump’s warning

READ MORE: A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

The 10-per-cent tariffs or similar measures on selected U.S. imports are set to take effect July 1 after an industry consultation period. Part of the 10-per-cent levy at the wholesale level may eventually be passed on to Canadian consumers in the retail price, if the tariff war persists.

But the hashtag has been filled with anecdotes and praise focused less on objects imported into the U.S. and instead on Canada’s work to house refugees, Hockey Night in Canada and maple syrup.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read