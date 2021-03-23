Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)

B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

B.C. comedian Peter Hudson has released his first single.

Hudson recently debuted Plexiglass, a parody of Justin Timberlake’s 2006 song SexyBack all about COVID-19 masks and barriers. After living through “a hell of a year,” Hudson said humour and comedy are needed more than ever.

“It’s been the hardest year of my life,” the Nanaimo resident said. “I lost a couple jobs and of course not promoting and doing comedy and I’m just like, ‘You know what? We need to laugh about crappy situations and make light of them because that’s part of the healing.’”

Hudson said he’s always been a fan of music parodies and has wanted to release a parody album of his own. With COVID-19 restrictions inhibiting his performing career – Hudson said he has’t had a show since November – he took the opportunity to finally explore music. He said, “when those road blocks are in front of you, you keep on smashing them.”

“Now’s the time more than ever to try new things, you know what I mean? Try and be uncomfortable as an artist a bit and do things that we normally wouldn’t do because of COVID-19,” Hudson said.

In the video, Hudson, as his ex-con web series character 5-10, dons a plastic helmet and enters a grocer’s before breaking into song. The video was shot at Nanaimo’s Superette Foods. Hudson said “they just pretty much gave me the keys to the place.”

“They were so stoked. They’re like, ‘Yeah, this is awesome,’” he said. “And it has that nostalgic, corner store feeling which I think is becoming a thing of the past. There’s not many downtown corner stores or grocery markets left, really.”

The box-like helmet was custom-made at Industrial Plastics and Paints in Nanaimo.

“We went and actually sized it out and then they made one out of cardboard,” Hudson said. “They’re like, ‘This is the craziest thing we’ve ever done.’ They’re like, ‘This is ridiculous.’”

Hudson’s next single is coming out April 20 and will be a cannabis-themed take on a classic rock song. Among the other tracks on the record are a power ballad and even a disco tune. He said the full album will be released May 1.

Plexiglass is available here.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Nanaimo comedian brings ‘Covid Safe Comedy’ to the Queen’s


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comedy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival
Next story
Paws-itively joyful: B.C. woman spreads warm fuzzies with ‘pup-arazzi’ pictures

Just Posted

Chris Bossley would like for the fence at the property next to the A&W on Lougheed Highway and 228 Street to be adjusted so seniors can use the pathway alongside again. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge women wants shortcut restored

Property beside A&W on Lougheed & 228 fenced off, blocking pathway used by seniors, she says

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Previous letter asked city not to approve paintball facility. Advocate cries foul

Bayne Ryshak will no longer be behind the bench of the Ridge Meadows Flames. (THE NEWS files)
Ryshak no longer coaching Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge Junior B team says goodbye to longtime Flames coach and player

Chief Grace George with her husband Damian George and Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall unveil new signage at Waterfront Commons Park, which includes Katzie First Nation language. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows unveils new park signs with Katzie language

Chief Grace George says, ‘language is our most original connection to who we are as Katzie people’

Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxillary gift shop. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary donates 30K to hospital foundation

Big contribution provided despite thrift store shutting down; gift shop closed for eight months

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

Victoria woman Rubee Twohig created her Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs to help combat online negativity. (Instagram/@RubeeMeetsDogs)
Paws-itively joyful: B.C. woman spreads warm fuzzies with ‘pup-arazzi’ pictures

@RubeeMeetsDogs Instagram account gathering attention with its happy dog encounters

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)
Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

Most Read