Shoe designer John Fluevog has designed a pair of shoes in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (File contributed/ fluevog.com)

B.C. designer John Fluevog creates shoes in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry

Pre-sale profits from the shoes will go to Food Banks BC

Vancouver-based shoe designer John Fluevog announced that he’s designed a shoe in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The limited edition, pink leather shoes are part of the designer’s Operetta family, and include patent leather accents and some of Henry’s famous words “be kind, be calm and be safe,” stamped onto the footstock.

ALSO READ: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Henry had been spotted sporting some Fluevogs of her own, and Fluevog himself said she’d inspired him to draft the design.

“At times like these, we’re so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and educating us day to day,” Fluevog said in an online statement. “We always like to find ways to help, and to highlight those who are doing good in our world. To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great idea sundae.”

The shoes received Henry’s blessing. Much like the namesake herself, sales from the shoe will aid in the fight against COVID-19, with 100 per cent of pre-sale profits going to support Food Banks BC.

Pre-sales are set to begin next week.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

BusinessCoronavirusShoes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shoe designer John Fluevog has designed a pair of shoes in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (File contributed/ fluevog.com)

Previous story
VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

Just Posted

IN IT TOGETHER: Naming emotions help free people from those feelings

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

ALONG THE RIVER: First of its kind pop-up clinics rolling out

Ridge Meadows doctors introduce a COVID-free facility where doctors can meet with must-see patients

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

VIDEO: Maple Ridge teacher mails letters to each of her students

Response part of writing assignment

SD42 starts program for children of tier one health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Thirty-four students enrolled in program so far, with another 25 in final steps of placement

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Uncontrolled slash fire burning fast, prompting evacuations near Squamish: RCMP

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes were near the fire

RCMP seek assistance in locating Surrey teen

15-year-old Rusal Alnabhan was last seen early Monday morning

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Most Read