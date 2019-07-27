The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about a record-breaking LOTTO MAX jackpot. (CNW Group/OLG)

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

A single ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. claimed Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers, as posted on BCLC.com are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25, 50. The bonus number is 30.

Richmond was doubly lucky on Friday night, as a ticket purchased in that city also shared the 6/7+ bonus pot, along with two tickets from Quebec.

Those tickets are worth $105,837.60 each.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

-With files from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

Just Posted

Body found in Fraser River near Mission

Mission RCMP launching investigation after discovery this afternoon

BC Games has all social media platforms covered

Engagement through social media is important component.

BC Summer Games connect a community

14 areas within the games and each has its own volunteer director.

MacDuff’s Call: Province cares more about beer drinkers

Simple solution is for government to make fair access to alcohol sales market.

Summer Games a springboard for alumni like LeBlanc

Soccer to be played on field named after her.

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

One man dead after two-car crash in Abbotsford

22-year-old male dead after Friday afternoon crash, APD conducting ongoing investigation

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

RCMP look for suspect who allegedly groped woman in her front yard

Police say woman was gardening at her home when man approached her

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read