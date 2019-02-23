B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Someone in B.C. just got $25.9 million richer.

A ticket purchased in the province is the winner of Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The lottery doesn’t specify an exact location.

The winning numbers were: 6, 31, 33, 34, 43, 33, 36 and bonus number 22.

READ MORE: $500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

Earlier this month, a lottery ticket sold in Fort Nelson won $500,000.

There were 36 BC Lottery Corp. winners from the province in 2018.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Mar. 1 with a jackpot of about $1 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada
Next story
Twilight Drive-In announces open season start date

Just Posted

MacDuff’s Call: Give local purchasers priority access to housing

Reducing foreign competition not a stand-alone solution.

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at Fraser Regional

Protest in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Following on recent decision in Supreme Court

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business women to pitch their products to the stars at this years Oscars

One will attend the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood while the other will help stack the swag bags

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Twilight Drive-In announces open season start date

Opening weekend will showcase a double feature with Aquaman at 7:15 p.m. and Glass at 9:50 p.m.

Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem

B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

VIDEO: Giants earn 40th victory in a 4-0 triumph over Victoria

G-Men move within a point of clinching the B.C. division banner at Friday’s at-home game in Langley

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Man sentenced to 7 years for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards in Sumas

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Most Read