Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Devon Wheeler takes a selfie as he hits the water during the “Slush Cup” at Sunshine Village ski resort near Banff, Alta., Monday, May 19, 2014. This is the 86th annual event and features prizes for the best belly flop, biggest splash and best face plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Resort plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there’s still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

RELATED: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Banffskiing

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Uzair Rizwan, a summer education assistant at the recycling society, wants the community to join him in avoiding single-use plastics this July. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge recycling society encouraging community to take part in Plastic Free July

During a 25-km trek through Pitt Meadows recently, Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley captured a number of shots that confirm summer has in fact arrived. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beautiful day for a bike ride

Joe arrived at the Maple Ridge branch as a stray and is in his retirement years. He is one of three cats up for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BCSPCA/Facebook)
Half off adult cat adoptions at the BC SPCA in Maple Ridge

The CP Rail underpass at Harris Road. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows railway underpass project back before the public