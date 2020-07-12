The Priestley family has put their resort at Ucluelet’s tranquil Terrace Beach on the market. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

A coastal haven owned by the family of ’90s TV star is up for grabs on Vancouver Island.

Terrace Beach Resort, a commercial offering of 21 suites and cabins next to Ucluelet’s world-famous Wild Pacific Trail, was recently listed for $4,495,000.

The Priestley Family — Norma, Lorne and son Jason of Beverly Hills 90210 fame — have been welcoming guests to their vacationer’s oasis for the past 20 years.

“We are selling for simple reasons. We are getting older. Retirement age of 65 is long past,” said Lorne and Norma Priestley in an email to the VI Free Daily.

RELATED: West Coast resorts cautiously prepare to welcome tourists again

Port Alberni-based realtor Dave Koszegi is working with the Priestleys to find the right buyer.

“There is nothing available like it. It’s super unique and it has an interesting storyline with celebrity ownership and stuff,” said Koszegi. Jason Priestley became a teen heart-throb playing the character Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210.

Koszegi says he’s had a fair bit of interest in the property despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“It’s well-priced,” he said. “The inquiries that we’ve had, there have been a few investor/developer type people where normally they’d buy a resort and then strata title it and then split it up and sell it off, well [Terrace Beach Resort] is already strata titled.”

BC Assessment as of July 1, 2020 shows an increase to the value of each strata unit. ‘Unit One’ was valued at $510,000—previous year value was $463,000—for example, and ‘Unit Two’ was valued at $123,000—previous year value was $112,500.

Constructed in 1999, Terrace Beach Resort is designed to resemble a 1920 fishing village: the central building that houses the main office is built on pilings, with boardwalks that meander the majestic trees to adjoining beachfront cottages. Suites are fully-equipped kitchenettes and many have private decks with hot tubs.

RELATED: Without Luke Perry, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast preps reboot

Koszegi said the vacation property has been a popular and well-enjoyed spot.

“Anything on the West Coast, it feels like the day you build it nature is taking it back. I mean, it could use some upgrades,” he said.

Nonetheless, Koszegi adds that owning a resort in Ucluelet is a “world-class opportunity”.

“It’s so international. Europeans will come in the offseason. It’s a small little hideaway place with international draw and that’s the magic there. It’s unlike anywhere else on the Island,” he said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Real estateucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Once-in-a-lifetime comet photographed soaring over Abbotsford

Just Posted

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Herd of deer camp out in Yennadon front yard

Four bucks and two does rested under the shrubs of a Maple Ridge home Friday

Pitt Meadows technology to help grow leafy greens in Okanagan

Cubic Farms sold 16 of its machines to a company in Armstrong, B.C.

Maple Ridge mom wants justice on two-year anniversary of daughter’s death

Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2018 after motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

Maple Ridge neighbourhood rallies together for Saturday garage sale

Event aimed to bring Albion residents together – but not too close – while the financially strapped

QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

Woman sexually assaulted, robbed near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Police say the incident happened July 10, just after 11 p.m. near King George SkyTrain station

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Once-in-a-lifetime comet photographed soaring over Abbotsford

Photographer Randy Small captures Comet NEOWISE in early-morning sky

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Most Read