Corpse flower at the Bloedel Conservatory (Bloedel Conservatory/Instagram)

Corpse flower at the Bloedel Conservatory (Bloedel Conservatory/Instagram)

Bloedel Conservatory’s corpse flower ready to spread its leaves – and stench

Uncle Fester is preparing to bloom for the first time since 2018

Uncle Fester may be known by many as the Jackie Coogan and Christopher Lloyd character in the Addams Family series, however for many Vancouverites a new Uncle Fester is about to steal the spotlight.

Bloedel Conservatory’s Uncle Fester, a rare titan arum plant, is set to bloom in the near future.

The titan arum plant, better known as the corpse flower, is a rare species of plant native to the Sumatra region in Indonesia. The plant gets its name from the foul smell emitted during blooming, being commonly compared to rotten meat or flesh.

Corpse flowers are unpredictable in their blooming patterns, with some taking over a decade to spread their stench. Vancouver saw witness to the city’s first bloom in 2018, when Uncle Fester originally opened up to the public.

“Bets are on as to when exactly the flower will open, but based on its already-larger corm, we think this year’s bloom is going to be bigger and stinkier than ever before,” Bloedel Conservatory superintendent Bruce McDonald said on Wednesday.

Vancouver became one of the few North American cities to have a corpse flower in 2016 when the Park Board purchased Fester from a North Carolina nursery.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver

Previous story
Vancouver man gets his hair and a $675K cheque cut

Just Posted

Dog kennels, cat kennels and activity spaces are available for adoption with the SPCA's Maple Ridge branch. (SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)
You can adopt kennels, not just animals at the Maple Ridge SPCA

Goaltender Nate Faccin, picked second overall in the 2021 WLA draft, will be one of the Burrard’s young stars at the WLA Xtreme Future Stars event. (Special to The News)
Burrards prospects part of WLA Xtreme Future Stars event

The rooms were ransacked and a lot of sentimental and valuable items were stolen. (Jennifer Aubrion/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge resident urging community to be vigilant after break-in at her home

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, and Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (The News files)
Help for unemployed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows