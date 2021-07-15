Blossoms bloom again at Chilliwack Sunflower Festival this summer

Colourful fields open for folks to wander through ‘thousands of awe-inspiring flowers’

A bee approaches another on a sunflower during the second annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Towering sunflowers, bushy dahlias and tall gladiolas are some of the bright and colourful flowers returning to Chilliwack fields this summer.

After a smaller event in 2020, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is back in all its glory this year with gates opening on July 26.

The 2021 Chilliwack Sunflower Festival boasts more than three kilometres of pathways throughout the fields, bursting with 42 varieties of sunflowers, plus more than 50 varieties of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas and a large bed of wildflowers.

“We’re all looking for ways to make the most of this summer,” said festival co-founder Kate Onos-Gilbert. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the season than spending some time wandering amidst thousands of awe-inspiring flowers.”

The fields are planted in stages so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season, just in different locations around the fields. There will always be between five and eight acres of flowers in full bloom throughout the festival, which goes until Labour Day.

People take photos of the view during the second annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Props – such as vintage bicycles and a car, a horse carriage and swings – have been placed throughout the flowers for photo opportunities.

There are also several outdoor lawn games to play, ‘U-pick sunflowers’, potted and fresh-cut flowers for sale, plus food and drinks.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, which began in 2018, was the first festival of its kind to bloom in B.C. The owners also operate the Chilliwack Tulip Festival.

There will be limited hourly capacity, as well as hand-sanitizing stations positioned throughout the premises, and staff will frequently sanitize high-touch areas.

“The festival team and I can’t wait to welcome guests to the fields,” Onos-Gilbert said.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival runs July 26 to Sept. 6, (or later) at 41310 Yale Rd. (entrance off Royalwood Drive). Tickets are available for one-hour time slots and go on sale Friday, July 16. Prices vary; children two and under are admitted free. For hours, rates, to buy tickets and more information, visit chilliwacksunflowerfest.com.

