Nanaimo Bars, four different ways (Tasty screenshot)

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Amid a pandemic, who would have thought a how-to dessert video posted on Twitter would be causing such a stir amongst British Columbians.

Buzzfeed Canada recently posted a Tasty video on Twitter, showing how to make Nanaimo Bars four different ways.

While some were disturbed by the notion that “birthday cake Nanaimo Bars” would even be suggested as an alternative to the traditional bar, it was the lack of namesake – instead calling the dessert a “Canadian Chocolate Bar” that sparked the loudest concerns.

“No. Just no. Quit it. Knock it off. These are an insult to everything that is a Nanaimo Bar. The people responsible should be schooled on actual Nanaimo Bars,” wrote @TTHipFreak.

“This video is called: 4 wrong ways to make a Nanaimo Bar + 1 wrong way to call it,” wrote @plantforwardfam.

ALSO READ: Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

“It’s like calling an apple pie ‘the American fruit pizza with two crusts that has grown on a tree once,’” wrote @shelleycanuckAB.

Nanaimo Bars originated in Nanaimo – hence the name.

According to the Food Network’s Great Canadian Cookbook, the first known recipe for Nanaimo bars appeared in the 1952 Women’s Auxiliary of the Nanaimo Hospital Cookbook. At the time, it was simply named a “chocolate square.”

It was in Edith Adams’ cookbook, published a year later, that the dessert was appropriately labelled the Nanaimo Bar.

In a separate tweet, Buzzfeed Canada apologized for the error, citing that colleagues in Los Angeles had made the video.

ALSO READ: Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

