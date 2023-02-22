Whistle Buoy master brewer Matt West-Patrick (left) and Isaiah Archer are brewing a new batch with an AI-generated recipe. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Whistle Buoy master brewer Matt West-Patrick (left) and Isaiah Archer are brewing a new batch with an AI-generated recipe. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Can I pour you a cold Robo Beer? B.C. brewery uses AI to craft its latest brew

Victoria’s Whistle Buoy Brewing’s new hazy pale ale recipe developed with ChatGPT

One Victoria craft brewery has entered a new age with its latest beer recipe – a hazy pale ale completely generated by artificial intelligence.

Whistle Buoy Brewing partner Isaiah Archer said the team had been experimenting with ChatGPT when it launched last year with the initial goal of developing product descriptions and writing social media posts, when another idea came to them.

“We asked ChatGPT to write us a beer recipe for a hazy pale ale,” he told Black Press Media. “And it instantaneously spat out a recipe that made sense.”

The recipe offered wasn’t ready just yet, however — Archer said the program gave measurements for home brewing, so they had to make some adjustments. Even then, the recipe still wasn’t quite right.

But just after about two minutes writing back-and-forth with the open-source AI program, the team had their new hazy pale ale Robo Beer, which came out on Friday (Feb. 17).

Isaiah Archer pours a pint of Whistle Buoy Brewing’s new AI-generated hazy pale ale. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Isaiah Archer pours a pint of Whistle Buoy Brewing’s new AI-generated hazy pale ale. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

“It was certainly surprising how quick and how accurate it was,” he said. “You have to be able to use your own reasoning and logic and communicate with it like any person, that’s important to remember.”

Creative lead Ryan Steele also used AI to generate images for the beer’s promotional video, which he then stitched together and animated.

“It kind of blew my mind. It’s pretty wild what it can do,” said Steele. “It’s not the most easily-controllable thing. You’re at the will of what it will give you.”

While Whistle Buoy doesn’t anticipate using AI to generate its brew recipes in the near future, Archer said it could help ease the process.

As far as the beer’s taste goes, he said you might just have to try it for yourself.

ALSO READ: Ramsay, rent hikes and sausage rolls: British butcher’s journey to Langford’s Station Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Craft beerCraft BreweriesFood and DrinkGreater Victoriavancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mr. Gold: B.C. father of seven’s prized Lego piece valued at $7,000
Next story
Fraser River film from 1978 restored, released by National Film Board

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers hosted the Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament over the long weekend. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Rustlers medal in hometown tourney

An earlier snowfall in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge city hall warns residents to get ready for winter

Firefighters on the scene at Dairy Queen in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Firefighters called to Dairy Queen in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP thanked volunteers with Victim Services for their time. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook/Special to The News)
Victim Services dedicate thousands of hours to residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows