Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (20) fist bumps Canucks mascot “Fin” after his game winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime during NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Whether the Vancouver Canucks see victory during next week’s home opener, one lucky fan will be ending the game as a winner – and $250,000 dollars richer.

On Oct. 9, the Canucks’ are set to face off with the Los Angeles Kings, beginning their 50th season. To mark the special night, the 50/50 jackpot will include $312,000 in unclaimed winnings from last season totalling an estimated $500,000.

The NHL club has also guaranteed a minimum $1 million jackpot on Dec. 10, while hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, and during the Feb. 22 game against the Boston Bruins.

Last September, the Canucks re-launched its 50/50 draw, making it possible to purchase tickets online ahead of and during home games. Later that season, the jackpot at a home game against the LA Kings reached a new record of $1.4 million. Ticket holder Gordon Schimpf of West Kelowna took home $706,000.

Half of every home-game jackpot helps the Canucks for Kids Fund support a number of B.C. charities, including the Canucks Autism Network, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

