The Vancouver Canucks are suggesting one of the three recently rescued grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove be named Huggy Bear in honour of Calder trophy finalist Quinn Hughes. (Vancouver Canucks Twitter)

Canucks want baby bear cub at Aldergrove zoo named Huggy Bear

Greater Vancouver Zoo recently rescued three grizzly bear cub who need names

The Vancouver Canucks are having their say in helping name one of the three recently rescued baby grizzly bear cubs at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove.

In a social media post shared Thursday morning, the NHL team suggest naming “bear #2,” described by the zoo as bashful, subtle and wide-eyed, Huggy Bear in honour of Quinn Hughes who was recently named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, given to the league’s rookie of the year.

The 20-year-old Canucks defenseman led NHL rookies in assists (45) and points (53) in 68 games, according to the league. He would be the third Canucks player to win the award and second straight, following Canucks forward Elias Petterson last season.

The trio of cubs were found by Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers in Crowsnest Pass, Alta. in April after their mother was killed by hunters.

READ MORE: Conservationists in race against time to rehabilitate grizzly cubs transferred to Aldergrove zoo

They were first sent to the Calgary Zoo before arriving to the Aldergrove zoo.

Of the three six-month-old grizzly cubs, two of them are female.

“We are happy to announce they are healthy, playful, and settling into their new GVZoo (Greater Vancouver Zoo) home. But they don’t have names, and we hope you can help,” the establishment writes online.

“Bear #1” is described as curious, bossy and cheeky and “bear #3” as a jokester, playful and sociable.

To suggest a name for a grizzly cub visit gvzoo.com.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCanucksgrizzlyLangley Townshipvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro
Next story
B.C. ends short experiment with growler fills at restaurants

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP asks public how Mounties can better serve the community

Meanwhile, City of Pitt Meadows works towards creating own police force

Mounties nab speeders going twice legal limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP have stopped nine excessive speeders since Sunday

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest goes online for 2020

Two day festival will feature musical acts streaming live from the Albion Fairgrounds July 25-26

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for two credit card scammers

Pair of women completed fraudulent transactions at seven locations in May

UPDATE: Free film for Ridge residents to mark Plastic Free July extended another week

The Story of Plastic can be viewed for free on any device until July 21

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

The woman was riding the bus when she received threats of sexual violence from someone nearby

Canucks want baby bear cub at Aldergrove zoo named Huggy Bear

Greater Vancouver Zoo recently rescued three grizzly bear cub who need names

Police watchdog probes Vancouver arrest after man on bicycle left with ‘serious’ injuries

Police were searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a prior incident when they saw him on a bicycle

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

Russian hackers seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine data: intel agencies

It is believed APT29, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’ was responsible

Twitter racing to unravel mystery cyberattack

Some of the world’s most prominent names had their Twitter accounts post invitations for an apparent Bitcoin scam

B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

The province is investing $275,000 in the new BCcampus website

Most Read