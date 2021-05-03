Celebration of Light fireworks cancelled again this summer, organizers plan to return in 2022

Vancouver event has been cancelled due to pandemic two years in a row

Vancouver’s biggest fireworks show of the year has been cancelled again due to the pandemic.

In a statement Monday (May 3), the Vancouver Fireworks Festival society said the Honda Celebration of Light would return on July 23, 27 and 30 in 2022 for its 30th year.

“We understand the impact this decision will have on participating teams, the musicians and performers, our exhibitors, partners, sponsors and guests, but it’s simply not feasible this year to deliver the event in a safe manner,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the festival society.

