Cheeky ’70s themed ‘Shaggin’ Wagon’ pops up in Tofino ahead of Valentine’s Day

Mandy Farmer has a soft spot for vintage vehicles.

Her latest score, a gorgeous 1978 Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van dubbed the Shaggin’ Wagon, radiates a That ‘70s Show vibe, sparking memories of Zeppelin on cassette and a lonely stretch of highway with the one that got away.

“As soon as I saw it, it just screamed Hotel Zed to me and I just had to buy it,” said Farmer, the president and CEO of Hotel Zed and Accent Inns.

The Shaggin’ Wagon is currently parked at the back of her Hotel Zed Tofino location and she welcomes locals and guests to explore the special amenity.

“Tofino Bylaw has already been by. They contacted us before the camper even arrived. They were on it. No one is staying in it overnight so we’re good,” said Farmer with a bit of a laugh.

She says there’s been a bit of a mixed reaction to her new ride as it’s being marketed as part of the annual Valentine’s Day Nooner package. The Nooner is offered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at all Hotel Zed locations. Packages start at $69 for the three hour afternoon delight. Tofino Nooner guests also get a chance to spend time together in the Shaggin’ Wagon.

“Some people are obviously uncomfortable with this. But if I’m being honest, I think it’s really exciting to have sex in different places. What I love about vehicles and campervans, but also hotels is that it just spices things ups. When you’re in a long-term, committed relationship, it is really awesome, I think, to have a sex-positive relationship where you can do new things and see your partner in a different light,” said Farmer, who’s first love was a VW Westfalia.

She says guests get about 30 minutes with the van and then staff come in to detail it for another 30 minutes.

“Of course we will clean the van. We are professionals,” she said.

Hotel Zed assistant general manager Myles Beeby hopes folks will take full advantage of the Shaggin’ Wagon.

“We are guessing that people are going to use it as a photo op,” he said, noting there is incentive to post a pic with the Shaggin’ Wagon in Tofino or in one of the Hotel Zed lobbies.

“Use the hashtag ZedShagginWagon and Hotel Zed will donate one dollar to Good Night Out, a non-profit society focused on sexual violence prevention through education. This year, our message is all about consent. Consent is sexy,” he said.

The funds raised from the Shaggin’ Wagon photo sharing is in addition to a $5,000 cheque Hotel Zed already gifted to the grassroots non-profit based out of Vancouver.

“I love talking about consent. When I was younger, those conversations didn’t happen and it is so exciting so see that we regularly talk about consent and we are really excited to bring it to our Nooner program,” said Farmer.

The Shaggin’ Wagon is in Tofino for a good time, but not a long time.

“I think the other properties might want to experience the Shaggin’ Wagon,” Farmer said.



