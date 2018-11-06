Harvard astronomers believe that Oumuamua could be an alien space probe. (European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser)

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

A cigar-shaped object seen floating through space could be an alien probe, Harvard researchers suggest.

In a study published last week by the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, researchers say the object, dubbed “Oumuamua,” is the first object of “interstellar origin” observed in our solar system.

“Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth’s vicinity by an alien civilization,” researchers said.

NASA believes Oumuamua, which was discovered last fall by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope, is about 400 metres long, and made up “of rock and possibly metals, has no water or ice, and that its surface was reddened due to the effects of irradiation from cosmic rays over hundreds of millions of years.”

It is forecast to travel beyond Saturn’s orbit, as it shoots through space at a speed of 38.3 kilometers per second.

The Harvard study’s authors acknowledged that an alien space probe is a “more exotic scenario,” and said Oumuamua could be either naturally occurring or accidental space debris, albeit still from a mystery source.

However, its mass-to-area ratio makes it unlikely that it’s merely an oddly shaped asteroid or comet.

Either way, researcher said it was too late to photograph Oumuamua with existing telescopes or to chase it with chemical rockets.

Instead, researchers, and the rest of us, will have to wait for a new Oumuamua to appear before we can discover what it really is.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Coyote stalks woman, dog at Westview Park in Maple Ridge

Isobel McCready was walking her rescue dog Addie when she noticed the coyote following them

Letter: ‘Good on Portugal for trying’

‘We have to understand that low-barrier does nothing.’

Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Recall issued over contaminated sausage sold in Metro Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

Surrey, B.C., council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Most Read