Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Movie buffs who have a hankering for buttered popcorn don’t have to go to the theatre anymore, as Cineplex looks to offering delivery.

The entertainment giant is now delivering concession snacks including popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop through Uber Eats.

The delivery service is up and running in 60 Canadian cities, but in B.C., only Vancouver currently offers the service.

The two movie theatres testing out delivery are Fifth Avenue Cinemas and The Park Theatre.

Meanwhile, Cineplex continues to expand its enterprise beyond movie theatres, with arcades and gaming bars.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
You’ll never get tired of this view

Just Posted

Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Update: RCMP investigating fire at Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Police say the fire ‘was the result of human action’

New housing strategy is the ‘new model’: MLA

Government responds to Maple Ridge’s call for a health-focused housing and shelter complex

COLUMN: Our national shame is invisible to us

Legacy of residential schools lingers on Canada Day

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Photographer snaps ‘disturbing’ photo as bird offers chick a plastic bite

Wildlife photographer laments proliferation of litter in Salmon Arm Bay

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

  • Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

    Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats