Cloverdale Rodeo competition promises to be a ‘nail-biter’ this weekend

Shawn Perkins in the bareback bronc event at the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo. (Ryan McLeod)

If opening night was any indication of the Cloverdale Rodeo competition to come this weekend, spectators will be in for a nail-biting experience.

New names are rising in rankings, giving champions from the 2018 competition a run for their money. With $300,000 in prize money on the line — the Cloverdale Rodeo is the second richest rodeo in Canada, behind only the Calgary Stampede — the competition is sure to be fierce.

Last year’s bareback bronc riding champion, Caleb Bennett, scored an 86.5 for his Friday night ride. But that places him fourth, behind Jake Vold’s 88.5, Richie Champion’s 87.5 and Connor Hamilton’s 87.

Bareback Riding

1. Jake Vold – Ponoka, AB – 88.5

2. Richie Champion – Woodland, TX – 87.5

3. Connor Hamilton –Calgary, AB – 87

4. Caleb Bennett –Tremonton, UT – 86.5

5. Clint Laye – Pocatello, ID – 85.5

6. Tanner Aus – Granite Falls, MN – 84

The 2018 saddle bronc champion Zeke Thurston had a good showing Friday night, scoring an 88. He sits just 0.5 points behind Chase Brooks.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Chase Brooks – DeerLodge, MT – 88.5

2. Zeke Thurston –Big Valley, AB – 88

3. Layton Green – Meeting creek, AB – 86.5

4. Logan Hay – Wildwood, AB – 85.5

5. Tyrel Larsen – Inglis, MB – 85

6. Rusty Wright – Milford, UT – 84.5

Three bull riders held in for the full eight seconds to qualify for the standings. Toby Collins, who cleaned up the competition last year, is sitting pretty in first place.

Bull Riding

1. Toby Collins – Stephenville, TX – 86.5

2. Jared Parsonage – Maple Creek, SK – 84.5

3. Garrett Smith – Rexburg, ID – 83

As is usual, the barrel racing standings are separated by milliseconds. Jackie Ganter, from Abelene, TX, is currently in first place with a time of 16.067. Sixth place is a mere 0.176 seconds away — Shaylee McMann, from Donalda, AB, is sitting at 16.243.

Callahan Crossley, last year’s barrel racing champion, is in third place.

Barrel Riding

1. Jackie Ganter – Abelene, TX – 16.067

2. Mariah Mannering – Quesnel, BC – 16.089

3. Callahan Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.095

4. Sydney Daines – Innisfail, AB – 16. 203

5. Jessica Leech – Rockwell, NB – 16.220

6. Shaylee McMann – Donalda, AB – 16.243

The competition continues Saturday afternoon, when the rest of Pool A has their turn in the ring, starting at 2:30 p.m. Pool B will kick off their contest Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.



