PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

There are a lot of lights on Ridgewood Drive in Princeton this holiday season, and many of those are brake lights. People passing by these homes are stopping to look, and getting a good holiday chuckle.

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to find themselves in some good-natured competition with one another when it comes to decorating for the holidays.

That can tax the imagination and the pocketbook, but does sometimes result in really stunning streetscapes.

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her neighbor’s holiday display this year – she decided to ride on its coattails.

“I knew I didn’t stand a chance against them,” she said of friends Mark and Alicia Mouland.

“So I fought back the only way I know how, with sarcasm,” she told The Princeton Spotlight, with sarcasm.

While King watched the Moulands light up trees, place candy canes, Santa and a snowman, and even decorate the chimney, she quietly strung lights on the front of her home spelling out the word “DITTO” with an arrow pointing towards the house next door.

“It started out as a bit of a joke and then as more decorations were added it was just too good not to make it happen.

“[It was] minimal effort and laughs for the whole neighbourhood. Their’s took about a weekend. Mine [took] an hour. “

