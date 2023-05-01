Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

More inductees expected to be announced in the coming months

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Political commentator and satirist Rick Mercer and retired Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella are also among the notable Canadians set to be honoured.

Organizers say more inductees will be announced in the coming months.

The 25th edition of the salute to Canadian achievement is set for Dec. 2 in Toronto and organizers say it will include performances and tributes from alumni from the past 25 years.

A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes standouts in the fields of arts and entertainment, athletics, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, humanitarianism, and science, technology and innovation.

READ MORE: Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Kelowna’s Josh Gorges played 13 NHL seasons

Just Posted

Nine businesses will line the sampling area at this years home show. (The News files)
Plenty to try and taste at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

On the deck of a Pitt Lake cabin. (Glenn Warren/Special to The News)
Cabins in Pitt Meadows listed at $225,000

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Team Canada qualify for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship by going unbeaten in the qualifiers. (Canada Soccer/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows teen helps bring Team Canada to Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed who recently volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)
Open house for Men’s Shed in Maple Ridge