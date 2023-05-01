Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

More inductees expected to be announced in the coming months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Hockey superstar McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the “Degrassi” franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Political commentator and satirist Rick Mercer and retired Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella are also among the notable Canadians set to be honoured.

Organizers say more inductees will be announced in the coming months.

The 25th edition of the salute to Canadian achievement is set for Dec. 2 in Toronto and organizers say it will include performances and tributes from alumni from the past 25 years.

A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes standouts in the fields of arts and entertainment, athletics, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, humanitarianism, and science, technology and innovation.