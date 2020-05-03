Better Together BC launches a Kitchen Hack Challenge to support Food Banks BC on April 27, 2020. (Better Together BC/Instagram)

Contest calls on B.C. families to share ‘kitchen hack’ for chance at winning $1,000

Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC

As British Columbians stay close to home during the ongoing pandemic one organization is hosting a contest that’s calling on families to come together in the kitchen, with proceeds benefiting food banks across the province.

Better Together BC launched a Kitchen Hacks Challenge earlier this week, calling on families to share their go-to hacks for making family meals happen. The winner will received $1,000 cash.

To enter, families must upload a one-minute video explaining their kitchen hack and why it works for them.

“The Kitchen Hacks Challenge was originally planned as a way to help B.C. families share their best tips for making meals together happen amidst the busy day-to-day schedules so many of us face,” said Sydney Massey, the organization’s director of nutrition education.

“Now that families are spending more time together at home, we’ve shifted this challenge to encourage them to reconnect with each other by cooking together and making memories in the kitchen—while also doing our part to support those in the community who need additional help and resources during this time.”

ALSO READ: Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

For each contest entry, BC Dairy Farmers have pledged to donate $100 to local food banks, as well as $1,000 to match the grand prize and a further $500 to match the People’s Choice award winner.

Videos must be submitted by noon on May 22 to be considered.

The panel of judges includes My Kitchen Love blogger Samantha Gutmanis, Project CHEF founder Barb Finley, BC Dairy Association nutrition educator Anna Brisco and Wild Bush Cook’s Art Napoleon.

For more details visit bettertogetherbc.ca/contest.

Coronavirus

