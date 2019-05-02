The Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland is permanently closed. (Wikimedia Commons)

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

If you had a chance to tumble around through the Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland last summer, consider yourself lucky. The long-time staple at the amusement park is permanently closed.

The roller coaster will still be there when the park opens next week, as staff work to sell it, according to Laura Ballance, a spokesperson for the Fair at the PNE.

In 2010, Vancouver city council approved a 25-year master plan for Hastings Park, where the PNE takes place each summer.

“The Corkscrew, while a fabulous mid-range coaster experience, was not contemplated to be part of Playland’s long-term attraction mix,” Ballance said.

As part of the master plan, Playland will expand and transition from an amusement park into a more sustainable theme park.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Place of remembrance and burial site have strong community support - Simpson

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

Brush fire near school board office in Maple Ridge

Firefighters quickly control the Wednesday evening blaze

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyne, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

April another lethargic month for Metro Vancouver home sales: Real estate board

Residential home sales last month were 43.1 per cent below the 10-year April sales average

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Most Read