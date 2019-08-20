Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

This picture taken on Aug. 16, 2019 and made available Monday, Aug. 20, 2019 by the Finance Police of the Sardinian port of Porto Torres, Italy, shows 14 plastic bottles of sand seized from a French couple in the trunk of the couple’s car. (Italian Finance Police via AP)

A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg (88.1lbs) of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn’t know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It’s not clear when a trial may be held.

ALSO READ: ‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast
Next story
Canadian millenials acquiring taste for plant-based meat alternatives, study finds

Just Posted

Homes found for abandoned hedgehogs in Maple Ridge

Lucky new owners picked up their pets on Aug. 20

Lock your car doors, brush your teeth

Ridge Meadows RCMP give safety tip

Have fun, but keep river clean, says City of Maple Ridge

Message out to pack out litter, after visiting South Alouette River

Letter: Bigger issues in Maple Ridge than train horns

Loves to hear the sound, part of our history

Burrards tie series after beating the Shamrocks Sunday night in Maple Ridge

Game three in Victoria on Tuesday

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

‘Do the right thing,’ implores sister of South Surrey stabbing victim

IHIT confirms male arrested in connection with Paul Prestbakmo’s death no longer in custody

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Most Read