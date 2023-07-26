Participating Dairy Queen Q locations in South Surrey and White Rock will be donating the net proceeds of Blizzard treats to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation on Aug.10 this year. (Dairy Queen/contributed photo)

Dairy Queen locations hold 21st Miracle Treat Day Aug. 10

Proceeds raised from sweet treats support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

What better time for a sweet ice cream treat than the dog days of summer?

DQ’s Miracle Treat Day is back on Aug. 10.

This marks the 21st year of net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold going to BC Children’s Hospital, positively impacting children’s healthcare treatment, said a release.

“DQ fans … can continue the 21-year tradition of helping make miracles happen for children and their families by visiting their local DQ to celebrate Miracle Treat Day,” it said.

Funds raised locally stay local, the release noted, and will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations across Canada.

In 2022 alone, local children’s hospitals across Canada delivered care to children through more than three million in-person and virtual visits.

Since it started in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $48 million raised to date in Canada.

