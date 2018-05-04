(Vancouver Trails)

District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Deep Cove has become a popular hiking destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the Lower Mainland and beyond. But due to congestion and traffic concerns, the city is making changes that it says will help those who live in the area.

In statement on the cities website Thursday, the District of North Vancouver says that as the numbers of people who visit Lynn Canyon and Quarry Rock in Deep Cove each year continue to climb, traffic congestion and parking have caused issues for locals.

“Neither of these locations were intended to be more than local community resources, and so parking lots are not designed to handle large vehicles such as tour buses, nor were narrow streets designed to handle high volumes of traffic,” the release says.

This week, councillors voted unanimously in favour of putting more stringent parking regulations in place to limit the number of hikers on the Quarry Rock route at any given time.

Effective as of May 18 – ahead of May long weekend – parking in certain lots will be limited to three hours, resident parking spots will be created and commercial buses will be disallowed from Mount Seymour Parkway, Deep Cove Road and parts of Lynn Canyon Park without a permit.

Extra signage will also be added in Lynn Valley.

The new restrictions will mean extra bylaw officers, more monitoring by park rangers and a traffic control person on site during peak times.

Note: A previous version of this article noted May 1 to be when new changes come into effect. It has been updated to say May 18.

