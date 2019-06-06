Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) jumps for the basket under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) and Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, back, during second half basketball action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Are you cheering for the Raptors as they fight their way through the NBA finals?

Toronto fans are thrilled, as demonstrated by the sold out Scotiabank Arena and a packed Jurassic Park.

But so are Canadians, according to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, suggests 47 per cent of the country think the Raptors are Canada’s team, while 45 per cent consider them Toronto’s team.

That feeling is matched by viewership across the country, with 40 per cent of Canadians watching the playoffs, compared with the usual 10 per cent who watch during the regular season.

Canadians are optimistic about their team’s odds, even thought the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last NBA titles.

Surveyors found that 58 per cent think the Raptors have a 50-50 chance of beating the Warriors, while 18 per cent think they can win the whole series.

READ MORE: Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study
Next story
Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Just Posted

Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

Call out for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Tent set up Wednesday, then taken down

Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Pitt Meadows aims to have North Lougheed ready for ALC by December

City consulting landowners and the public in June and July

Wounded bear returned to Silver Valley and was killed

Maple Ridge conservation officers shot bear in May

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Most Read