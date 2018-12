Nearly 90 centimetres of snow has fallen since Wednesday, with more expected into the weekend.

‘Tis the season to ski the slopes of Whistler Blackcomb alongside dozens of Santas.

On Sunday starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 people to arrive dressed in full Santa – or Mrs. Claus – attire will get a complimentary lift ticket for the day.

Those set on taking part in the resort’s annual tradition must meet at Merlin’s in the upper village at 7:30 a.m.

Nearly 90 centimetres of snow has fallen since Wednesday, with more expected into the weekend.

