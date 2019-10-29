(File photo)

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for their reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Like slurpees? How about dressing backwards?

Well on Nov. 7, 7-Eleven Canada will be giving out free slurpees for customers rocking their best backwards outfits in celebration of their reverse birthday.

Fans who embrace the party with backwards and reverse outfits like backwards hoodies, shorts as shirts and other styles will be treated to a medium size slurpee.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Just Posted

Motorcyclist dies of injuries from highway collision

Incident took place Wednesday on Lougheed Highway

Maple Ridge looking to local experts for safety plan

Reaching out to UFV to get plan done in a year

Maple Ridge cycling ban bylaw on this week

Three readings recommended at council

Letter: Alberta should see the writing on the wall

Low oil prices hurting neighbour to east, says Maple Ridge writer

Letter: Questions about global warming

Maple Ridge resident wants better explanations of science

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

Most Read