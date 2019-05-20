Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure

The Eiffel Tower closed down on Monday after a man began trying to scale the Paris monument.

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure. A rescuer dressed in red was just above him.

Police said the climber was a maen.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the trespasser managed to get past the stringent security system.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist was on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven’t immediately provided further information about the incident, and it’s not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It’s not the first time someone has attempted to climb up the tourist attraction. In 2015, British “freerunner” James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

The tower, the tallest structure in Paris, is 324 metres (1,063 feet) high, about the same height as an 81-story building.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day
Next story
Young B.C. angler wins top award for catching fish two-thirds his own height

Just Posted

Routine train whistles to stop in Maple Ridge

‘Will still sound as a warning.’

Hungry bear takes snack from Maple Ridge kitchen

Family left back deck door open during heat.

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Maple Ridge stop for African Children’s Choir

Concert date is Sunday at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church

Jazz vespers to feature Red Velvet in Maple Ridge

Red Velvet band to perform May 26

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack

First responders on scene with multiple patients from four vehicles involved in westbound lanes

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Most Read