Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Peacock, now is your opportunity.

Kangaroo Creek Farm, in the Okanagan, is hoping to re-home six peacocks, (four males and two females) as it downsizes its “heard of birds” at its new location on Old Vernon Road.

The new farm contains a peacock enclosure but it is not suitable to house a large number of birds.

Kangaroo Creek has been keeping kangaroos and wallabies for more than 20 years. The farm does not promote them as house-pets but rather as alternative hobby farm pets to very specific types of situations.

The farm currently has Red Kangaroos (the largest type of kangaroo), Common Wallaroos and Bennett Wallabies (which are mid-sized), and Dama Wallabies (one of the smallest wallaby species). The farm also has emu, peacocks, chickens, goats, parrots, a baby albino wallaby, baby kangaroos, potbellied pigs and more.

The new location at 5932 Old Vernon Road will open on March 14, 2020.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
