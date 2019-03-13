Facebook. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Facebook and Instagram both appear to be down on Wednesday morning, leaving users of both social media sites in the lurch.

An update on Facebook’s developer site notes they are “currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Users from both sites took to Twitter to complain about not being able ‘gram their avocado toast or complain about their in-laws on Facebook.

READ MORE: Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

READ MORE: How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Just Posted

Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre open for lunch

Another two weeks until most restoration work is expected to be complete

Maple Ridge council votes to expand temporary modular housing

Wants housing for seniors on Burnett Street as part of social housing plan

Longtime hospice society employee gets top job

Willis replaces Vosper as Ridge Meadows Hospice Society executive director

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Most Read