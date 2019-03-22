Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

It turns out a domesticated kitty cat may not always be the victim against wild coyotes.

At least, that’s according to footage captured recently by North Vancouver resident Norm Lee showing a fierce orange cat facing off against the coyote in his backyard.

Lee said he spotted the neighbourhood cat making the chase across his backyard before he took out his camera to shoot a few quick seconds of the interaction.

“Although, in this video it appears that the coyote is stalking the cat; but rest assured, it was the cat that was the aggressor,” Lee wrote.

READ MORE: Cougars and bears and deer – oh, my!

Coyotes have been known to cause problems for pet owners in the past, although they commonly hunt wildlife such as rats and raccoons.

Anyone who comes across wildlife near urban areas are asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service’s 24-hour line at 1-877-952-7277.

Most Read