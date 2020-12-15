First-ever ‘sustainable’ Starbucks coming to Abbotsford

New location at Livingston Avenue set to open in early-2021

The new Starbucks on Livingston Avenue in west Abbotsford is set to open in early-2021. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The newest Starbucks location in Abbotsford took just six days to build.

Abbotsford will soon be home to the first-ever sustainably constructed Starbucks drive-thru cafe in Canada, with the Livingston Avenue location (part of Mount Lehman Crossing shopping centre) set to open in early-2021.

This new @StarbucksCanada establishment in #Abbotsford was constructed in just six days and is the first of its kind in Canada. Story to come pic.twitter.com/V6p7ZxxoBz — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 15, 2020

The establishment featured near-zero construction waste and was designed to reduce energy needs for heating and cooling

The building was designed, manufactured and constructed by Vancouver-based green building company Nexii Building Solutions.

Starbucks Canada told The News that this cafe represents a significant step forward in the company’s aspirations to operate more eco-friendly stores. They stated that they aspire to store more carbon than the company emits; reduce waste sent to landfills; and provide more freshwater than the company uses. Starbucks has set sustainability targets to cut its carbon, water, and waste footprints in half by 2030.

“Buildings and construction can have a substantial impact on Canada’s environmental goals,” stated Catherine Anderson, vice-president of store development at Starbucks Canada. “Working with like-minded innovators like Nexii, we are excited to lead the industry in modelling the benefits of green construction and share what we learn with others to help action meaningful, global change.”

This location is the third Starbucks location in west Abbotsford, with existing cafes at Highstreet Shopping Centre and at Mount Lehman Centre.

